India imposes five-year anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel imports

India has imposed a five-year anti-dumping duty on China's cold-rolled electrical steel after a DGTR probe found low-priced imports were hurting domestic manufacturers and squeezing profitability

The duty applies to cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel, which is mainly used in electric motors.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel from China for five years. The move comes after investigations revealed that cheap Chinese imports were harming domestic steel producers.
 
The duty ranges from $223.8 to $414.9 per tonne, depending on the product and exporter, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. The order follows a detailed probe by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Customs Tariff Act and the anti-dumping rules of 1995.
 

Which products are covered under the anti-dumping duty?

 
The duty applies to cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel, which is mainly used in electric motors, transformers and generators. These products fall under tariff headings 7210, 7225 and 7226.
 
The DGTR found that Chinese steel was being exported at dumped prices, meaning below its normal market value. Its investigation concluded:
Indian manufacturers suffered material injury from low-priced imports.
There is a risk of further damage to domestic producers if no action is taken.
The dumped imports affected prices, sales and profitability of local steel manufacturers.   
 

How will the anti-dumping duty be applied on imports from China?

 
The anti-dumping duty will apply to imports:
Originating from or exported by China.
Produced by companies listed in the government notification.
At rates specified in the notification, based on the exporter and producer.
 

What happened with anti-dumping duty on steel imports from Vietnam?

 
Last month, India imposed a five-year anti-dumping duty on hot-rolled flat steel from Vietnam. Following DGTR findings in August, it was concluded that Vietnamese exports were being dumped in India at low prices, hurting the domestic industry.
 
Most Vietnamese producers will face a duty of $121.55 per metric tonne, while Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC is exempted. The duty applies to hot-rolled alloy or non-alloy steel products with a thickness of up to 25 mm and width up to 2,100 mm, classified under tariff headings 7208, 7211, 7225 and 7226. Stainless steel products are not covered.
 

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

