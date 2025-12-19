India imposes five-year anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel imports

India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel from China for five years. The move comes after investigations revealed that cheap Chinese imports were harming domestic steel producers.

The duty ranges from $223.8 to $414.9 per tonne, depending on the product and exporter, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. The order follows a detailed probe by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Customs Tariff Act and the anti-dumping rules of 1995.

Which products are covered under the anti-dumping duty?

The duty applies to cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel, which is mainly used in electric motors, transformers and generators. These products fall under tariff headings 7210, 7225 and 7226.

The DGTR found that Chinese steel was being exported at dumped prices, meaning below its normal market value. Its investigation concluded: • Indian manufacturers suffered material injury from low-priced imports. • There is a risk of further damage to domestic producers if no action is taken. • The dumped imports affected prices, sales and profitability of local steel manufacturers. ALSO READ: India's exports grow fastest in nearly 3.5 years; gold imports shrank The dumped imports affected prices, sales and profitability of local steel manufacturers. How will the anti-dumping duty be applied on imports from China? The anti-dumping duty will apply to imports: • Originating from or exported by Originating from or exported by China • Produced by companies listed in the government notification.