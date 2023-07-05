Home / Economy / News / India can also put trade barriers in retaliation to restrictions: RK Singh

India can also put trade barriers in retaliation to restrictions imposed by some countries, Union Minister R K Singh said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
R K Singh, the minister for power, new and renewable energy made the remarks at the first International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2023.

The minister for power, new and renewable energy made the remarks at the first International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2023.

There is a huge potential for players looking to invest in green hydrogen manufacturing in India as there are various sectors like steel, cement, transportation where there will be a demand for the clean energy source, he said.

"We want the whole world to partner with us and that I think is the solution. The solution is not setting up barriers which some countries have started doing. If you put up barriers we (Indian government) can put up barriers as well," Singh said addressing the attendees which included foreign diplomats and industry leaders from various countries.

Without naming any specific country, the minister said his message to such countries will be that India can also put up the same kind of barriers which would make them face problems in the Indian energy market which is the world's biggest market.

"The type of barriers I see coming up are ridiculous...you have one region saying the distance between the point of generation of renewable energy and location of electrolysers should not be more than 500 kilometres," Singh said.

His statement has come at a time when India is aiming to become a global hub for production and export of green hydrogen.

In January 2023, the Centre approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing green hydrogen.

The mission seeks to promote development of a production capacity of at least 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country by 2030.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

