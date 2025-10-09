India could gain ₹3.6 trillion annually from better eye health: Report

India could add as much as Rs 3.6 trillion to its economy each year by investing in basic eye health measures such as school screenings and on-the-spot reading glasses, according to new research released ahead of World Sight Day 2025.

The findings, from the global Value of Vision report by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), Seva Foundation, and the Fred Hollows Foundation, show that eye health offers one of the highest returns on investment generating Rs 16 for every Rs 1 spent.

The report estimates that a Rs 22,100 crore investment in India could yield annual economic gains of over Rs 3.6 lakh crore through increased productivity, employment, and education outcomes, as well as reduced caregiving costs.

According to the data, the projected benefits for India include Rs 2.27 trillion from improved productivity, Rs 78,700 crore from higher employment levels, and Rs 40,800 crore from reduced caregiving costs. India is home to nearly 70 crore people living with avoidable sight loss — among the highest globally. The report highlights the wide-ranging personal and economic costs of poor vision, from lost income and educational setbacks to greater mental health challenges and caregiving burdens, which disproportionately affect women. Peter Holland, CEO of IAPB, said most sight loss can be prevented through simple interventions. “Expanding sight tests, providing glasses, and improving cataract surgery are affordable, high-impact solutions,” he said. “By investing in vision, we invest in our future.”

Elizabeth Kurian, chief functionary and trustee of Mission for Vision, India, added that strengthening eye care infrastructure is critical to India’s long-term growth and inclusion goals. “Nearly one billion people globally live with avoidable sight loss, limiting their productivity and potential. Investing in vision is smart economics,” she said. “India’s National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment already offers a strong foundation for scaling up these efforts.” The Value of Vision report identifies six key priorities for governments- early detection through community screenings, instant reading glass distribution, expanding the eye health workforce, improving surgical productivity, reducing barriers to care such as cost and stigma, and enhancing cataract surgery standards.