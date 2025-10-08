India-UK joint panel to oversee to oversee trade deal implementation

A joint committee will oversee the ‘implementation and delivery’ of the recently signed trade agreement between India and the UK the commerce department said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in Mumbai during a bilateral meeting between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary for business and trade, Peter Kyle to chart a renewed course for the India–UK trade and investment partnership.

“The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India–UK CETA, with both ministers agreeing to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee to oversee its implementation and delivery,” the department said.