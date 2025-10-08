Soybean prices crash 39% below MSP, oilseeds, pulses also decline

All-India mandi prices of most oilseeds and pulses are trading below their respective minimum support price (MSP) according to data from official sources, with soybean recording the largest drop, just weeks before the main kharif harvest hits the market in full steam. As on September 26, all-India mandi wholesale price of soybean was ₹3,839 per quintal, almost 39 per cent less than its MSP of the 2025-26 season, and 27 per cent less than the MSP of the previous 2024-25 season. Soybean was followed by arhar and moong. Low prices might help the government in taming inflation, but could also lead to a sharp dip in farmers’ realisations.