Home / Economy / News / Soybean prices crash 39% below MSP, oilseeds, pulses also decline

Soybean prices crash 39% below MSP, oilseeds, pulses also decline

As kharif harvest nears, mandi rates of major crops like soybean, arhar, and moong fall sharply below MSP, raising concerns over farmers' income

Ragi, grains
Photo: Bloomberg
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
All-India mandi prices of most oilseeds and pulses are trading below their respective minimum support price (MSP) according to data from official sources, with soybean recording the largest drop, just weeks before the main kharif harvest hits the market in full steam.  As on September 26, all-India mandi wholesale price of soybean was ₹3,839 per quintal, almost 39 per cent less than its MSP of the 2025-26 season, and 27 per cent less than the MSP of the previous 2024-25 season.  Soybean was followed by arhar and moong. Low prices might help the government in taming inflation, but could also lead to a sharp dip in farmers’ realisations.    

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth ₹31,850 crore in Maharashtra

India-UK joint panel to oversee to oversee trade deal implementation

Taking stock of US shutdown impact on trade talks, says Piyush Goyal

Protection for industry must come with performance obligations: CEA

Gold loan market to hit ₹15 trn in FY26, a year ahead of forecast: ICRA

Topics :Charticlesoyabeansoybean harvestagriculture economy

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story