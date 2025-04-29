India can strengthen trade, manufacturing amid global uncertainty: FinMin

The finance ministry on Tuesday said that India has an opportunity to strengthen its position in international trade and manufacturing amid global uncertainties, but the private sector and policymakers should be cautious that these challenges do not lead to capital formation being put on hold.

“More than trade, the perception of prolonged uncertainty may cause the private sector to put its capital formation plans on hold. The private sector and policymakers must be mindful of this risk and act urgently to avoid making uncertainty feed upon itself,” the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review for March.

While highlighting that uncertainties stemming from global developments are a risk for the growth outlook for FY26, the finance ministry said, “With renewed and sustained focus on geopolitical developments, India can mitigate these risks and capitalise on emerging opportunities through strategic trade negotiations, domestic reforms, and manufacturing investments,” the review said.

Stressing the importance of private capital formation in keeping India's long-term growth factors intact, the finance ministry said, “Public policy and regulatory measures can both facilitate and nudge the private sector to do its part.”

The finance ministry has called for close monitoring of risks arising from ongoing global trade disruptions as well as diversification into markets that have remained unexplored till now. It said, “For the private sector, this is the time to invest in product differentiation and quality as easy pickings recede into history.”

The review underlined that capital formation can lead to a mutually reinforcing cycle of investment-income growth-demand growth-additional capacity creation for the large domestic economy.

“In contrast to normal times, action and execution have greater impacts now. It is an opportunity not to be missed,” it said.

While geopolitical tensions, disruptions to supply chains, tariffs, and trade-related uncertainties are posing downside risks to global growth, the government outlook for the Indian economy remains positive.

The finance ministry said that the economy continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of a turbulent global environment, with the growth momentum supported by easing inflationary pressure, growing consumption demand, fiscal discipline, labour market stability, and a resilient financial sector.

The report highlighted that the removal of compliance, inspection, and logistics hurdles has assumed far greater urgency than before.

The March review also noted that the overall inflation outlook has improved, supported by a rate cut and positive food price trends, but it warned that the geopolitical uncertainties warranted close monitoring.

“Going forward, a glide path of public debt relative to GDP will further provide domestic resources for private investment, particularly when states also reduce their debt burden,” the review added.