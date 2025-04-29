The price of building India: Why cement remains in the 28% GST slab

The 31st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in December 2018 had deferred a decision on bringing down GST on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, despite recognising it to be the only mass consumption item apart from automobile parts facing the highest slab, originally meant for luxury and sin goods.

“The revenue from cement is around Rs 13,000 crore and that of auto parts has estimated revenue of Rs 20,000 crore. So if we bring down these items from 28 to 18, there will be an impact of Rs 33,000 crore. The Council felt that this is too steep at the moment… That obviously will be our next target as and when the affordability improves,” then finance minister Arun Jaitley had told reporters.

Now more than six years later, cement remains the only construction material — key to infrastructure development — that is still taxed at 28 per cent. Significance of cement for India India is the second-largest cement producer in the world. The current annual installed capacity of the cement industry is about 639 million tonnes, with cement production of around 427 million tonnes in FY24, as per the Economic Survey of India 2024-25. "Domestic cement consumption is around 290 kg per capita, against a global average of 540 kilograms per capita. The government’s focus on mega projects like highways, railways, and housing schemes, coupled with rural development and industrial growth, is expected to fuel significant cement demand," the survey said.

Its importance is particularly evident in sectors such as affordable housing, national infrastructure projects, urban development, and rural roads and irrigation, among others. The industry has repeatedly lobbied for its rate to be brought down to 18 per cent, arguing that it will help reduce construction costs, boost infrastructure development, and make housing more affordable. “When GST was introduced in 2017, the logic was to simplify and rationalise the tax structure. Yet, cement remained in the top slab. It’s time we reassess this,” says a senior executive from a top cement company, requesting anonymity. While the government does not disclose commodity-wise GST collections publicly, estimates by tax experts and industry insiders indicate that cement contributes between 5 per cent and 7 per cent of the total revenue from the 28 per cent slab. This is significant because the 28 per cent slab itself brings in around 13–15 per cent of total GST collections.

The dilemma: Affordability vs fiscal prudence Reducing GST on cement would lower construction costs, stimulate private and public investment, and support real estate affordability. According to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), cutting the GST on cement to 18 per cent could reduce housing prices by 2–3 per cent, boosting demand in both affordable and mid-segment categories. According to Boman Irani, President, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), reducing GST on cement would directly lower construction costs by 5–8 per cent (depending on project typology), make housing more affordable, especially for the affordable and mid-segment categories. It will also free up developer capital to launch new projects and encourage faster private sector expansion and catalyze public infrastructure (roads, railways, metro, airports) because government projects also suffer from high input costs.

"CREDAI has been asking for rationalization in GST on cement since a long time. CREDAI has repeatedly submitted that if cement GST falls from 28 per cent to around 18 per cent, construction costs would reduce enough to enable a 2–3 per cent reduction in housing sale prices — particularly in cost-sensitive categories like ₹40 lakh to ₹1.5 crore homes (affordable to mid-segment)," Irani said. But from the government's lens, the timing may not be right. “We are considering rationalisation, but the exercise has to be revenue-neutral,” a government official told Business Standard on condition of anonymity. “We can’t afford a sharp fall in GST revenues, especially with the compensation to states no longer in place. Moreover, with major revenue-generating items like petroleum, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel still outside the GST ambit, the pressure to retain high-yield items like cement under the top tax slab is even greater.”

Another official source said even in the pre-GST era, cement attracted a high incidence of indirect taxation, and this legacy of heavy taxation has continued under the GST regime. “This historical trend, combined with the fact that cement is a major contributor to government revenue, makes it highly unlikely that it will be brought under a lower tax bracket anytime soon. Unless and until the government identifies a viable alternative source of revenue, reducing the GST on cement will remain a formidable challenge," the person said. According to Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner, cement contributes significantly to government revenue due to its high consumption and applicable GST rate. "Since it’s primarily used in construction — a non-creditable activity — the tax on cement directly adds to government coffers. Hence, the government is insistent on any rate reduction being carefully evaluated to balance consumer benefit with revenue impact," he said.

Cement contributes significantly to the government exchequer not just due to its high tax rate, but also because credit availment is blocked and restricted under the statute. "This denial of credit means businesses bear the tax cost without offset, leading to a cascading tax effect and higher revenue for the government. While it is difficult to precisely quantify its share in total GST collections, its impact is undeniably substantial and warrants a re-evaluation of credit restrictions to support infrastructure growth,” said Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, who is arguing before the Supreme Court on constitutional validity of restricting the credits on cement for more than a dozen petitioners.