India, Canada work on Mark Carney visit to push CEPA trade talks

India and Canada are working to ensure Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visits New Delhi before the end of March, with the two prime ministers, Carney and Narendra Modi, keen to spur negotiations on a trade deal between the two countries.

What areas of cooperation are India and Canada exploring?

The two sides are also looking at greater cooperation in the civilian nuclear sector, while India is exploring more investments from Canadian pension funds.

What did Carney say at the World Economic Forum in Davos?

On Tuesday, Carney told the World Economic Forum in Davos that his country has shifted its strategic posture and is working on new trade and security partnerships, including with India, Qatar, Thailand and the Philippines, as well as trade alliances such as Mercosur and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Carney also alluded in his speech to the trade deal he signed last week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

How have India-Canada ties evolved under Carney’s leadership? India-Canada ties have looked up after Carney’s election as his country’s prime minister last year. Modi and Carney met in Johannesburg in November on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. After the meeting, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the two sides would start negotiations on a “high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)” aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. What is the status of CEPA negotiations? Sources in New Delhi said the two sides are busy finalising the terms of reference for negotiations on the proposed CEPA. While talks on the India–US trade deal have meandered, New Delhi has sought to diversify its exports and strategic partnerships, particularly after the White House imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. India and the European Union are set to announce the conclusion of their trade deal negotiations on January 27 and will also sign a new security and defence partnership. India recently signed a free trade agreement with Oman, and several other FTAs are in the works.

What was Carney’s broader message on global alliances? In Davos, Carney said, “We actively take on the world as it is, not wait for the world as we wish it to be.” The Canadian prime minister argued that the world’s middle powers must band together to resist coercion from aggressive superpowers. He said recent events have shown the “rules-based international order” is effectively dead, leaving countries little choice but to create new alliances to counter pressure tactics and intimidation by major powers. What strategic strengths did Carney highlight for Canada? Carney listed Canada’s strategic advantages, including large reserves of conventional energy and critical minerals. “Our pension funds are amongst the world’s largest and most sophisticated investors,” he said.

What discussions have taken place on nuclear cooperation and investments? Sources said that during Modi and Carney’s meeting in Johannesburg, New Delhi invited greater participation by Canadian pension funds in India, while the two sides are also negotiating a long-term uranium supply agreement worth $2.8 billion. They are also exploring deeper civil nuclear cooperation after the Indian Parliament enacted the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025. Canadian National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie G Drouin visited India in September, and Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand was in New Delhi in October.

How are education ties between India and Canada progressing? Meanwhile, Universities Canada, an umbrella organisation of the country’s higher educational institutions, has announced that 21 university presidents from across Canada will visit India in the first week of February. “Following the Government of Canada’s recent announcement highlighting renewed momentum in Canada–India relations and the launch of negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Universities Canada is pleased to announce it will lead a nationwide delegation of Canadian university presidents to India from February 2 to 6, 2026,” it said on Tuesday. What will the university delegation focus on during the India visit?