Madhya Pradesh govt signs MoU with DP World to boost logistics, investment

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the government of Madhya Pradesh and DP World, a Dubai-based global logistics and supply chain company.

The MoU expressed agreement to advance investment and cooperation opportunities by DP World in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative is considered crucial in connecting the state to national and global supply chain networks.

Through this MoU, consensus was reached on matters related to industrial development and investment cooperation, which have the potential to give a new direction to logistics, infrastructure and commercial activities in the state.

On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi signed the MoU, while on behalf of DP World, the company’s chief executive officer and chief financial and business development officer Anil Mohta signed the document. On this occasion, DP World Group Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was also present. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav provided detailed information about the state’s industrial policies, investment-friendly environment and infrastructure. Earlier, Yadav participated in a roundtable on the theme “Invest in India: Madhya Pradesh — A Strategic Investment Hub”. There, he highlighted the state’s strong infrastructure, better communication facilities, and abundant availability of water, land, labour and natural resources as major strengths for investors.