Budget may hike railways' allotment to ₹2.7 trn, meet 'minimum requirement'

The Union budget may allocate around ₹2.7-2.75 trillion to the railways ministry for FY27, senior government officials said, maintaining steady investments in the national transporter since the pandemic. That will be a 2-4 per cent hike over Budget estimates of ₹2.65 trillion for FY26.

“There is a minimum requirement of ₹2.5 trillion capital expenditure every year and it is understood at the highest levels of the government. Right now, the focus is on an overhaul of processes through reforms and significantly improving quality of procurement while investing in capacity augmentation,” a senior official said.

Business Standard’s emails to railway and finance ministries for comments on the proposed outlay were not answered. A senior rail ministry official, who was responding to questions, said that suggestions for the Budget were sent to the finance ministry, but did not provide further details citing confidentiality.

Indian Railways needs consistent government support, according to officials. Last October, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told industry the transporter will significantly increase standards for equipment procurement. “Incrementalism will not work now. Please be prepared — those who do not improve will lose out,” he said. A sector executive said that the government is willing to increase spending on high-quality equipment. Experts feel that with track electrification almost complete, railways’ focus will be on decongestion through capacity augmentation: New routes, gauge conversion, track doubling, and dedicated freight corridors. “Infrastructure modernisation, including rolling stock upgrades and station redevelopment, alongside safety enhancements, will remain critical. Within capacity expansion, economic corridors (e.g. ports and mineral logistics) coupled with accelerated deployment of Kavach 4.0 and advanced signalling across the network, are expected to dominate both budgetary priorities and execution strategies,” said Suprio Banerjee, vice-president at ICRA.