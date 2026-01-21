Budget may hike railways' allotment to ₹2.7 trn, meet 'minimum requirement'

Indian Railways needs consistent government support, according to officials. Last October, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told industry the transporter will significantly increase standards for equipment procurement. “Incrementalism will not work now. Please be prepared — those who do not improve will lose out,” he said.
A sector executive said that the government is willing to increase spending on high-quality equipment. Experts feel that with track electrification almost complete, railways’ focus will be on decongestion through capacity augmentation: New routes, gauge conversion, track doubling, and dedicated freight corridors.
“Infrastructure modernisation, including rolling stock upgrades and station redevelopment, alongside safety enhancements, will remain critical. Within capacity expansion, economic corridors (e.g. ports and mineral logistics) coupled with accelerated deployment of Kavach 4.0 and advanced signalling across the network, are expected to dominate both budgetary priorities and execution strategies,” said Suprio Banerjee, vice-president at ICRA.