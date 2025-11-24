India and Canada revive CEPA talks after two-year diplomatic freeze

Piyush Goyal said on Monday. After a gap of more than two years amid a tumultuous bilateral relationship, India and Canada have finalised the broad framework and have agreed to restart talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Commerce and Industry Ministersaid on Monday.

“...we have finalised the terms of reference and decided to launch free trade agreement negotiations and fast-track them with an intention of bringing trade and investments on both sides to really reflect the close friendship and partnership that our two countries enjoy,” Goyal said at the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber's Annual National Convention.

"The recent meetings that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney have had, including the one very recently at the G20 summit, clearly give a direction for the future of the Canada–India relationship. They have agreed to begin negotiations for a high-ambition comprehensive economic partnership agreement and double the trade between the two nations by 2030," the minister said, adding that both countries are natural allies and do not compete with each other, which will create significant opportunities for businesses and investors.

In March 2022, India and Canada formally re-launched talks for a comprehensive trade deal to create new opportunities for boosting trade and investment flows. It was also decided that an early progress trade agreement (EPTA) would be a transitional step towards a CEPA. However, talks were stalled over two years ago as ties between India and Canada plummeted to an all-time low following a diplomatic spat over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged a potential India link to it, with New Delhi categorically rejecting the allegations. Negotiations, at that point, were at an advanced stage and both sides had hoped to finalise the deal by the end of 2023.

What scope do India and Canada see in critical minerals and clean energy? Goyal further said that India sees considerable scope for collaboration with Canada in critical minerals, mineral processing technologies, clean energy, nuclear energy and supply-chain diversification. India also offers strong advantages in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and next-generation data centres. “There is a lot that we can learn from Canada and a lot we can offer Canada. There is a lot of potential on critical minerals, critical minerals processing technologies. There is a good possibility on nuclear energy – particularly with our engagement with Canada on Uranium supplies,” the minister said, adding that supply chains can be diversified on both sides.

India–Canada cooperation on critical minerals has gained momentum, accelerated at the June 2025 G7 Summit where Modi and Carney met and India endorsed Canada’s Critical Minerals Action Plan. This was reinforced by high-level engagements through 2025, including Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s visit to Delhi and discussions on mineral reserves, mining expertise and uranium supply. Canada, meanwhile, has committed nearly Canadian $4 billion to its critical minerals sector since unveiling its Critical Minerals Strategy in 2022. This includes a new Canadian $2-billion sovereign fund to expand mining, refining and processing capacity with foreign partners. It creates strong complementarities with India’s expanding overseas sourcing strategy.