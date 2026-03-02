EPFO fixes 8.25% interest rate on employees' PF deposits for 2025-26

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday fixed the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for FY26 at 8.25 per cent, retaining the rate for the second consecutive year, news agency PTI reported citing a source.

"The EPFO's apex decision making body, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), has decided to provide 8.25 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2025-26 at its meeting on Monday," the source told PTI.

After the CBT decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for FY26 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence. After the government's ratification, the interest rate for 2025-26 will be credited into the accounts of over 70 million subscribers of EPFO.

EPFO provides the rate of interest after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry. In February last year, the retirement fund body retained the 8.25 per cent rate of interest for FY25. However, in 2024, it increased the interest rate marginally to 8.25 per cent for FY24, from 8.15 per cent in FY23. In March 2022, EPFO lowered the interest on post-retirement deposits for FY22 to an over four-decade low of 8.10 per cent for its over 70 million subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in FY21. The 8.1 per cent rate for FY21 was the lowest since FY78, when the rate stood at 8 per cent.