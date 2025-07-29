CEO compensation in India rose to ₹7.2 crore in FY24, shows study

Manufacturing CEOs, service-sector CFOs among top earners

Analysis spanning 20 sectors across a decade

The findings are based on an analysis of annual reports from nearly 1,000 publicly listed companies, alongside publicly available financial data. The dataset spans financial years 2014-2015 (FY15) to 2023-2024 (FY24) and covers more than 20 industry sectors.

MNCs outpace Indian firms in executive pay

The report showed that multinational corporations (MNCs) continue to offer higher executive salaries than Indian-owned firms. Ownership structure also plays a decisive role in executive compensation. Firms that cross major turnover thresholds -- ₹5,000 crore, ₹50,000 crore and ₹1 trillion -- show significant increases in CEO and CFO pay levels.