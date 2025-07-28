Inflation likely to undershoot RBI's target in FY26: FinMin review

The inflation rate for the full financial year is likely to undershoot the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) target of 3.7 per cent, making room for the easing cycle to be sustained, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review for June 2025 on Monday. However, the review noted that despite monetary easing and strong bank balance sheets, credit growth has slowed, reflecting cautious borrower sentiment and possibly risk-averse lender behaviour.

“The economy has the look and feel of ‘steady as she goes’ as far as FY26 is concerned,” the review said.

The central bank has projected headline inflation at 3.4 per cent for the second quarter of FY26. Following a larger-than-anticipated production hike by OPEC and its allies, the finance ministry expects global crude oil prices to remain subdued.

“With inflation remaining within the target range and monsoon progress on track, the domestic economy enters the second quarter of FY26 on a relatively firm footing,” the review said. ALSO READ: An inclusive index: More data needed to strengthen financial inclusion India’s retail inflation moderated in June to 2.1 per cent from 2.82 per cent in May, aided by a positive base effect and a decline in prices in the food and beverage segment for the first time in over six years. This provides space for the RBI’s monetary policy committee to maintain status quo in upcoming reviews. The last time the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reported this mild an uptick was in January 2019 — at 1.97 per cent, according to National Statistics Office (NSO) data.

The review by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the finance ministry highlighted that slow credit growth and weak private investment appetite may restrict acceleration in economic momentum. It said, “Piggybacking on initiatives like the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, it is time for corporates to set the ball in motion.” The review noted that continued uncertainty on the US tariff front may weigh on India’s trade performance in the coming quarters. DEA officials wrote in the review that the Indian economy in mid-2025 presents a picture of cautious optimism, amid global headwinds marked by trade tensions and geopolitical volatility.