India confident of continuing discounts on Iraqi and Saudi crude oil

India has secured commitments from Middle Eastern sellers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq to maintain the higher levels of discounts they started in June, multiple sources said.

As crude oil prices hover near $100 per barrel, shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq have strengthened since July due to discounts and a reduction in the Asian premium, the additional charge imposed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on sales to Asian countries over the actual selling price.



As of September, the share of Russian crude in India's imports remained at 38 per cent, less than its historic high of 42 per cent, according to estimates by London-based commodity data analytics provider Vortexa, which tracks ship movements to estimate imports. This comes as the share of Saudi Arabia and Iraq has increased in recent months.

"The discounts from Iraq and the removal of the Asian premium by Saudi Arabia are expected to remain for the near term," a senior official said.



Last year, Baghdad undercut Russia from June by supplying a range of crudes that, on average, cost $9 a barrel less than Russian oil. The highly price-sensitive market had therefore shifted significantly back in favour of Iraq. This trend persisted until the G7 nations imposed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude on 5 December 2022, coinciding with a separate ban on Russian seaborne crude shipments by EU nations.

Subsequently, Moscow offered more competitive prices to retain a steady flow of crude to new buyers like India and China to compensate for the lost volumes that were previously destined for Europe. "That trend has persisted with varying levels of discounts, from $30 per barrel to lows of $4 per barrel. Discounts increased from July, and they are expected to continue for now," an industry insider said. The discount level was around $5-$7 per barrel in August.



Russia has been the primary source of crude for India for over a year. In September, oil imports from Russia stood at 1.52 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 1.44 million bpd in August, Vortexa data showed. However, imports remain below the 1.92 million bpd recorded in July and the record high of 2.12 million bpd in June.

Sources added that Indian refiners purchased Russian oil at around $80 per barrel and that Moscow is unlikely to significantly alter terms when cash-strapped. However, the level of discounts will be lower in 2023 as China acquired larger volumes of Russian crude in the first half of the year.



Since April, the majority of Russian oil sold to India has been based on the Dubai benchmark, with an average discount level of $8-10 per barrel.

Crude prices dip



On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced they would maintain existing production cuts until the end of the year. Saudi Arabia is currently implementing production cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) while Russia has a voluntary export cut of 300,000 bpd.

This announcement was widely expected to further elevate oil prices, which have been trading above $90 per barrel since early September. However, a gloomier macroeconomic outlook and concerns over reduced industrial demand from the US led to a decline in Brent crude prices to $89.2 on Wednesday at the time this report was written.