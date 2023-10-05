Rajasthan announces one-time payment of Rs 5,000 for registered gig workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, unveiled an initiative aimed at supporting gig workers in the state. He announced a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 to assist gig workers in purchasing essential items such as helmets, uniforms, and other daily necessities when they register with the state government.

This move is particularly beneficial for delivery personnel working with popular companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, and Zomato, among others.

During an event in Jaipur, where the "Mission 2030" document was unveiled, CM Gehlot elaborated on the initiative. He highlighted that gig workers will receive a substantial Rs 5,000 as a one-time payment upon their registration.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister disclosed another pro-worker policy: a 90 percent fare exemption on Rajasthan Roadways buses for individuals holding monthly passes. This decision is expected to provide significant financial relief to regular commuters.

Furthermore, the state government plans to establish a ministerial employees directorate, dedicated to overseeing various aspects of ministry staff management, including promotions, transfers, and postings across different departments. This initiative aims to streamline and improve the efficiency of administrative processes related to ministry employees.