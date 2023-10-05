Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan announces one-time payment of Rs 5,000 for registered gig workers

Rajasthan announces one-time payment of Rs 5,000 for registered gig workers

He also announced a 90% fare exemption on Rajasthan Roadways buses for those with monthly passes

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, unveiled an initiative aimed at supporting gig workers in the state. He announced a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 to assist gig workers in purchasing essential items such as helmets, uniforms, and other daily necessities when they register with the state government. 

This move is particularly beneficial for delivery personnel working with popular companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, and Zomato, among others.

During an event in Jaipur, where the "Mission 2030" document was unveiled, CM Gehlot elaborated on the initiative. He highlighted that gig workers will receive a substantial Rs 5,000 as a one-time payment upon their registration.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister disclosed another pro-worker policy: a 90 percent fare exemption on Rajasthan Roadways buses for individuals holding monthly passes. This decision is expected to provide significant financial relief to regular commuters.

Furthermore, the state government plans to establish a ministerial employees directorate, dedicated to overseeing various aspects of ministry staff management, including promotions, transfers, and postings across different departments. This initiative aims to streamline and improve the efficiency of administrative processes related to ministry employees.

Also Read

Winzo created over 100,000 jobs in gig economy, 70% from tier 2,3 cities

Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, 3 cities

6 out of 10 IT firms hiring more gig workers as industry sees slowdown

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Only 3.62% of Rajasthan's workers registered to Centre's pension scheme

Oil prices drop further as uncertain demand outlook weighs OPEC+

NPCI International signs agreement with Al Etihad Payments of UAE

Gujarat to play key role in achieving $5 trillion economy: CM Patel

India, UAE ink MoU to enhance cooperation in industries, advanced tech

Services sector in Sept sees strongest output in 13 years; PMI rises to 61

Topics :Ashok GehlotRajasthan governmentLabourerPaymentinformal workerscontract workersmigrant workers

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story