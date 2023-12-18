Direct taxes up 21% till Nov 17, advance tax collections rise 20%

The direct taxes after refunds grew 20.66 per cent at Rs 13.7 trillion till November 17 of the current financial year compared to Rs 11.36 trillion during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, backed by a 20 per cent rise in advance tax revenues. This reflected economic recovery as well as improved administrative skills of the tax department.

With this, direct taxes have yielded a bit over three-fourth of the Budget Estimates (BE) at Rs 18.23 trillion for 2023-24. With a bit less than four and a half months still remaining for the financial year to end, the projection for direct tax mop-up would be easily exceeded. The Budget has projected an 11.57 per cent rise in direct tax collections for 2023-24.

This, together with robust goods and services tax (GST) collections, would provide the government enough ammunition after devolution to the states to rein in fiscal deficit at the required 5.9 per cent of GDP despite dwindling disinvestment receipts, excise duty collections, and a higher subsidy bill than budgeted in the current financial year.

The direct tax receipts included corporation tax revenues at Rs 6.95 trillion and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax (STT) at Rs 6.73 trillion. Corporation tax kitty constituted 75.30 per cent of the BE at Rs 9.23 trillion and personal income tax accounted for 74.72 per cent of BE at a bit over Rs nine trillion for FY24.

Direct tax revenues before refunds stood at Rs 15.96 trillion, representing an increase of 17.01 per cent over that in the corresponding period of FY23.

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.25 trillion were issued till November 17 of this financial year.

The gross direct collection includes corporation tax at Rs 7.90 trillion and personal income tax including STT at Rs 8.02 trillion.

This included advance tax collections at Rs 6.25 trillion during the period, which was a 19.94 per cent growth over Rs 5.21 trillion a year ago. The advance tax collection comprised corporation tax at Rs 4.82 trillion and personal income tax at Rs 1.43 trillion.

Tax deducted at source stood at Rs 7.71 trillion, self-assessment at Rs 1.49 trillion, regular assessment tax of Rs 36,651 crore, and tax under other minor heads of Rs 14,455 crore during the period.

The economy grew higher than expected at 7.6 per cent during the second quarter of the current financial year, after a robust 7.8 per cent in the first quarter. After the second quarter data, high-frequency indicators showed continued economic recovery. Backed by this, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank raised economic growth projections to seven per cent from earlier 6.5 per cent for 2023-24.