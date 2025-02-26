India is planning to increase its ethanol blending target beyond 20 per cent, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, according to a report by Moneycontrol. A special committee under NITI Aayog has been formed to explore this possibility. Puri was speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit in Guwahati today. “We will be looking at more than 20 per cent blending of biofuel. Already a NITI Aayog group has been set up and they are looking into it,” he said.

The Petroleum Minister said the country had already achieved 19.6 per cent ethanol blending and was confident of reaching 20 per cent by next month. “We had set a target of 20 per cent blending by 2026, but already achieved 19.6 per cent,” he said. India currently has the capacity to blend 1,700 crore litres of ethanol, with 1,500 crore litres already being utilised.

Focus on green hydrogen

Puri also stressed the need to focus on green hydrogen, especially as India spends $150 billion on fuel imports. “The green hydrogen price is presently $ 4.5 per kg. If you can bring it closer to & 2.5 kg, there will be a revolution,” he said.

He pointed out that while every country is moving towards clean energy, India must balance economic growth with sustainability. “For an economy like India growing at 6-7 per cent, it needs fuel. We need to survive the present for a cleaner future,” he said.

India’s energy demand and plans

The minister stated that all fossil fuel production companies in India would achieve net-zero emissions by 2045. He also highlighted the country’s rising energy consumption. “We are using 5.5 million barrels per day of crude, up from five million barrels. I foresee that India will be consuming 6.5-7 million barrels in the short to medium term,” he said.

On the exploration and production (E&P) of hydrocarbons, Puri said output could reach five million tonnes by 2030, helping India grow into a $7-10 trillion economy. “We have been talking to Shell, British Petroleum, Chevron and others, and all are interested in coming to India,” he added.

Under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP), India plans to open 1 million sq km for exploration. “In OALP Round 9, 38 per cent bids came for this area. I hope that bulk of the bids will come for this area during OALP 10,” Puri said.