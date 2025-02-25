Women spend 10 minutes more daily on employment-related work: Mospi data

The amount of time spent by women on ‘employment-related activities’ in a day rose by 10 minutes to 71 minutes in 2024, compared to 2019. Separately, the time spent by women on ‘unpaid domestic services for household members’ declined by 7 minutes to 236 minutes during the same period, according to the latest Time Use Survey (TUS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, for men, the time spent on ‘employment-related activities’ increased to 287 minutes in 2024 from 263 minutes in 2019, whereas they spent one minute less (24 minutes) on ‘unpaid domestic services for household members’ in 2024 compared to 2019.

As a share of the population, 75 per cent of males and 25 per cent of females in the age group 15-59 years participated in ‘employment and related activities’ in a day in 2024, compared to 70.9 per cent of males and 21.8 per cent of females in 2019.

On the other hand, both men and women spent more time in a day on ‘unpaid caregiving activities for household members’ in 2024. While women spent 27 per cent more time (47 minutes) compared to 2019, the time spent by men rose 18 per cent (13 minutes) during the same period.

In TUS 2024, information on time use was collected for persons aged six years and above, with a reference period of 24 hours. Respondents were asked about activities performed in designated 30-minute time slots, which were recorded accordingly. In the case of multiple activities in a time slot, a maximum of three activities performed for 10 minutes or more were recorded.

The activities reported by respondents were then codified into nine major divisions.

According to the survey, women spent more time on ‘culture, leisure, mass-media and sports practices’ in 2024 (148 minutes) compared to 2019 (141 minutes). Correspondingly, men spent 169 minutes on the same activity in 2024, up from 146 minutes in 2019.

Both men (124 minutes compared to 134 minutes) and women (126 minutes compared to 127 minutes) spent less time on ‘socialising and communication, community participation and religious practice’ in 2024 than they did in 2019.

Mospi conducted the first country-wide Time Use Survey (TUS) from January to December 2019. The second all-India TUS was conducted after a gap of four years for the period January to December 2024.

“India is among the few countries, including Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the US, and China, that conduct national TUS to analyse how people allocate their time to various daily activities. The primary objective of the survey is to measure the participation of men and women in paid and unpaid activities,” the ministry said in a statement.