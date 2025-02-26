Uttar Pradesh eyes Rs 70K cr investment in electronics, data centres

Uttar Pradesh government is targeting private sector investments worth Rs 70,000 crore in electronics manufacturing and data centres.

The state government expects Rs 40,000 crore investment and 400,000 jobs opportunities under the UP Electronic Manufacturing Policy (UPEMP). It is eyeing investments worth Rs 30,000 crore under the UP Data Centre Policy 2021. The state plans to set up 8 private data centre parks of total 900 megawatt (Mw) capacity.

The investments will catalyse the ‘Make in UP’ and ‘Brand UP’ vision, a senior state government official said.

The electronics manufacturing policy has attracted investment of Rs 6,500 crore from Haier, Vivo, Samsung, LG, Dixon, Addverb, Oppo, and Havells among others.

In 2023, the electronics sector played a vital role in UP’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), contributing 22 per cent to exports. The policy provides subsidies on capital, land, and electricity.

Moreover, data centre projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have been announced by Hiranandani Group, Adani Group, NTT Japan, and Web Werks.

According to reports, India would need an additional ‘colocation’ data centre capacity of 1.7-3.6 Gigawatts by 2028 owing to the rapid digital adoption.

A colocation data centre is a facility where businesses rent space for their servers, networking equipment and storage devices.

Recently, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited launched its first AI-Hub Data Center project at the HCL IT City campus in Lucknow. The Sify project is likely to be commissioned in June 2025, Sify Technologies chairman Raju Vegesna said during the foundation laying ceremony.

UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the Sify project would boost the vision of the Yogi Adityanath government to emerge as a leading data centre hub in India while also promoting the ambitious Lucknow IT City project.

In the UP Annual Budget 2025-26, the government made a provision of Rs 5 crore to develop India’s first Artificial Intelligence City in Lucknow.

The state also garnered investment of more than Rs 32,000 crore in semiconductor projects to be set up in the vicinity of under-construction Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.

While Tarq Semiconductors -- part of the Hiranandani Group -- plans to invest Rs 28,440 crore in a semiconductor fabrication plant, Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Limited will invest Rs 3,706 crore in another semiconductor project.

Vama Sundari is an investment vehicle promoted by HCL founder Shiv Nadar. Vama’s semiconductor fab plant will be set up in collaboration with Foxconn.