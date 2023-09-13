India, EU officials to discuss New Delhi's concerns over carbon border levy

Top officials from India and the European Commission are scheduled to hold virtual discussions on Thursday to address India's concerns over the European Union's (EU) forthcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). This mechanism, designed to price carbon emissions in imported goods, is set to enter a transition phase starting October 1, with full implementation planned for January 2026.

Given that India and the EU established a Trade and Technology Council (TTC) last year, the trade bloc is prepared to engage with India on potential challenges the latter could face due to CBAM's implementation. "The EU has acknowledged that there are concerns and is initiating one of its first bilateral discussions on CBAM with India," a source familiar with the situation told Business Standard.

Discussions are expected to cover a range of issues including the impact on downstream industries, the 'common but differentiated responsibilities' (CBDR) principle under the Paris Agreement, exemptions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the recognition of embedded taxes.

According to the EU, CBAM aims to incentivise cleaner industrial production in non-EU countries by placing a fair price on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods entering the bloc.

India has expressed concern that CBAM will impose a levy on imported carbon-intensive products, potentially restricting market access for the EU's trading partners. Specifically, India fears adverse effects on its steel and aluminium industries. In recent months, New Delhi has communicated these concerns to Brussels and submitted a paper to the World Trade Organisation, arguing that CBAM contradicts the CBDR principle. Exemptions for India's small businesses from CBAM have also been sought.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative, CBAM poses a significant challenge to India's metal industry, as 27 per cent of India's iron, steel, and aluminium exports worth $8.2 billion were destined for the EU in the calendar year 2022.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated in May that India and the EU are committed to finding suitable solutions ahead of CBAM's rollout. "The aim is not to create a payment barrier, but to collaboratively work towards a more sustainable future," Goyal said.