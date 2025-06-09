Home / Economy / News / India-EU trade deal likely to finalise by year-end, says Finnish ambassador

India-EU trade deal likely to finalise by year-end, says Finnish ambassador

Kulin Lalbhai, a prominent businessman from Gujarat and Vice Chairman of Arvind Ltd, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland

India-EU
Lhdevirta said the overall annual trade between India and Finland is nearly 3 billion Euros. | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lhdevirta, expressed confidence on Monday about finalising a much-awaited trade deal between India and the European Union (EU) by year-end.

The ambassador inaugurated the honorary consulate of Finland in Ahmedabad.

Kulin Lalbhai, a prominent businessman from Gujarat and Vice Chairman of Arvind Ltd, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland.

The Finnish ambassador termed as "historic" the visit of the European Union College of Commissioners to India in February, stressing for a solution agreeable to both parties.

"It was a really historic visit, and I think it also created very good momentum for the negotiations to go ahead. I think both leaders on the European side and India are now committed to the goal of having an agreement by the end of this year," he told reporters.

Admitting that a lot of work needs to be done, Lhdevirta emphasised there is a good chance to achieve this goal.

"At the moment, I would say that the momentum and the prospects are very good," he added.

Lhdevirta said the overall annual trade between India and Finland is nearly 3 billion Euros.

When asked about Finland's views on the outcome of the trade deal, he stressed "meaningful" tariffs on industrial goods.

"Well, from our side, of course, a meaningful tariff level for industrial goods is very important. But it is of course important to reach a solution which both sides feel is just and beneficial. So, finding the balance is the key. But I don't want to go into more specifics here. It's up for the European Commission (to decide)," he said.

He said a Finnish business delegation led by him will meet the representatives of the Gujarat government on Tuesday, and added that several Finnish companies are interested in investing.

He said the honorary consulate reflects the deepening partnership between India and Finland and growing business interest.

"Nearly 10 Finnish companies are already present in Gujarat. Our cooperation has focused on energy, but today, Finnish companies are engaged across multiple sectors: clean energy, circular economy, skilling, smart infrastructure, and sustainable design. Gujarat offers an ideal environment for these collaborations to flourish," the ambassador said.

He said Finnish companies are contributing to Gujarat's growth and development goals through world-class technologies, sustainable solutions, and investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bond yields harden as traders sell bonds at profit after RBI rate cut

Premium

Debt funds shift to accrual strategy as rate cut cycle winds down

Indian hospitality sector growth set to normalise in FY26, says Icra

Gig workforce in India to grow to 62 mn by 2047: Labour ministry study

RBI to discontinue daily variable rate repo auctions from June 11

Topics :India-EU FTA pactIndia-EU tiesIndia-EU FTAIndia-EU

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story