Home / Economy / News / Gig workforce in India to grow to 62 mn by 2047: Labour ministry study

Gig workforce in India to grow to 62 mn by 2047: Labour ministry study

India's gig and platform workforce is set to reach nearly 62 million by 2047, accounting for 15 per cent of the total non-agricultural workforce, driven by technology and flexible work trends

gig worker gig economy skill
The NITI Aayog report had noted that in 2020, over three million workers were employed by roughly eleven platform companies in India. Representative Picture
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Driven by technological advancements, shifting labour market preferences, and the growing need for flexible work arrangements, the gig and platform workforce in the country is expected to grow to nearly 62 million by 2047 — constituting nearly 15 per cent of the total non-agricultural workforce, a new study by a government-run think tank shows.   The study by the labour ministry-affiliated VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) used estimates from a 2022 NITI Aayog report on gig workers and applied the exponential smoothing Error, Trend, Seasonality model to make forecasts, as it gives more weight to recent observations.   “The estimate predicts a compounding growth pattern, with the number of gig workers more than doubling over the next 17 years, indicating that the sector will play a major role in employment generation in the Indian economy. Initially rooted in areas like ride-sharing and food delivery, it has expanded into various sectors including healthcare, education, creative services, and professional consulting, among others,” the study observed.   The Aayog report had said that in 2020, over 3 million workers were employed by roughly 11 platform companies in India. This number is projected to grow to 23 million by 2030 — comprising 7 per cent of the total non-agricultural workforce. 
 
However, the VVGNLI study also notes that under several external factors — such as technological disruption or advancement, regulatory or policy changes, or economic shocks — the gig workforce may grow only to 32.5 million by 2047.   “(But) assuming the aspirational trend, the sector is capable of generating 90.8 million gig jobs,” the study said.   The government study also calls for recognising the rights to collective bargaining and unionisation, as this offers better understanding of the algorithms that platforms use to assign tasks and determine pay.   “The workers must be free to establish or join collectives or unions so they can bargain collectively for better pay, insurance, working conditions, and more transparency within the platform economy,” the study notes.   Noting that gig workers are legally recognised in several countries including the UK, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, France, and Denmark, the study calls for clarity in the classification of gig workers. It emphasises the need to establish specific criteria to differentiate between employees and independent contractors, taking into account factors such as control over work, financial dependency, and job security.   “It has been revealed that platform workers struggle with the distinction between ‘workers’ and ‘independent contractors’ on a global scale. For them to access the safeguards of labour laws and social security, this differentiation is essential. To address this, it is imperative to secure their recognition as workers, particularly for those engaged full-time,” the study noted.   The study also calls for ensuring a minimum income and fair working hours, algorithmic accountability and fair task allocation, streamlined grievance and dispute resolution, worker empowerment through training and upskilling, and mandatory occupational health and safety standards.  “Establishing a statutory national registry for platform and gig workers, managed by both central and state governments, will help ensure that all of them have access to social security,” the study noted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bond yields harden as traders sell bonds at profit after RBI rate cut

RBI to discontinue daily variable rate repo auctions from June 11

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt bets on irrigation push to rebuild Bastar region

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt aims for ₹12,000 crore investment in mega pharma park

Premium

Rajasthan mines department earns over ₹1,306 cr in first 2 months of FY26

Topics :gig economyLabour Ministry

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story