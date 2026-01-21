India-EU trade deal almost done, Spain's Albares signals stronger ties

A historic India-EU trade deal will likely be concluded in the next few days, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares ‍said on a visit to New ​Delhi on Wednesday, framing the agreement as a measure of security against economic coercion.

The deal, coming on the heels of an agreement signed on Monday between the European Union and Mercosur, would create the world's largest free-trade zone, a powerful signal as U.S. President Donald Trump imposes steep tariffs on India and threatens higher tariffs on Europe for its refusal to ​support his plans to take Greenland against its will.

"Everything is going forward perfectly. We do not expect any obstacle," Albares said after bilateral meetings with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

"We need to make clear to the whole world that we believe in free trade and have the instruments of dissuasion to protect ourselves from any economic coercion," Albares said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to arrive in India on Sunday evening to finalise the sticking points - primarily over carbon levies and import duties for key sectors such as autos and steel - ahead of an EU-India summit on January 27. Von der Leyen has said the deal would create a market of 2 ??billion people, accounting for nearly a quarter of global GDP. Trade in goods between the EU and India has ‌increased by almost 90% in the past decade, according ​to EU data, valued at 120 billion euros ($140.47 billion) in 2024.