Americans pay the bulk of tariffs on Indian exports, finds study

Kiel undertook a specific case study on India, which, it says, faced sharp, sudden tariff increases in August last year across most products — a 25 per cent tariff on August 7, rising to 50 per cent on August 27 — to understand who bore the burden of the tariffs.

The study is significant because US President Donald Trump had said his tariffs would help the country to raise revenues, which would be paid by exporters.

So, why did the exporters not absorb the tariffs? One, Kiel says one reason is that India could find alternative buyers of goods not competitive in the US. Two, an exporter would need to cut prices by 33 per cent just to offset the 50 per cent tariff — a margin cut that would make them unprofitable to sell in the US. So they preferred to maintain margins even if it meant lower sales.