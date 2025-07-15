India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn

India's trade deficit stood at $18.78 billion in June 2025, according to data released by the government on Tuesday, reported PTI. The gap comes amid stagnant export growth and a decline in imports.

Merchandise exports in June were recorded at $35.14 billion, nearly flat from $35.16 billion in the same month last year. On the import side, the country saw a 3.71 per cent year-on-year decline, totalling to $53.92 billion.

For the April–June quarter of the financial year 2025–26, exports rose 1.92 per cent to $112.17 billion, while imports increased 4.24 per cent to $179.44 billion, reported PTI.