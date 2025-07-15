Importers delay clearances for US dry fruits to avoid high import duties

Dry fruit importers in India are now delaying customs clearance of walnut, almonds, and other nut shipments from the United States, as they look to avoid incurring heavy losses if the import duties are reduced, The Economic Times reported.

This comes as the negotiations between the US and India started again on Monday after a Commerce Ministry team reached Washington to discuss the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Dry fruit importers are expecting a steep cut of nearly 50 per cent in import duties and are delaying clearances to avoid bearing losses if they clear the goods at the current price. However, the report citing industry insiders says that delaying the customs clearance could worsen the supply disruptions.

The report mentioned that the dry fruit supplies were already impacted after the imports from Afghanistan were halted due to the closure of the Wagah border following the downgrading of the diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan and the Indian armed forces' subsequent launch of the Operation Sindoor , a coordinated missile strike targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India imposes a 100 per cent tariff on US walnuts- kernels and in shells, and imposes a specific duty of ₹35 per kilogram on almonds in shells and ₹100 per kg on almond kernels. US President Donald Trump has often cited this tariff rate to support his argument that India is a high-tariff country

US imposes reciprocal tariffs On April 2, India, along with more than 100 countries, was charged with sweeping tariffs imposed by the US President. The US charged a 26 per cent tariff on India as compared to the 52 per cent tariff that India imposes on US-made goods. Since then, countries have been trying to negotiate a deal with the US to avoid the high tariff rate. On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, allowing these countries to secure a deal. As the deadline ended on July 9, only three countries were able to secure a deal: the UK, China, and Vietnam. While Trump and members of his administration, on several occasions, claimed that a deal with India would be finalised soon , a trade deal hasn’t been finalised yet.

Trump’s August 1 deadline nears The visit by Commerce Ministry officials comes as Trump’s August 1 deadline for imposing the tariffs is getting closer. The US President has ruled out extending the deadline again and has started sending out letters to several trading partners, announcing the new tariff rates to them. India-US trade deal A PTI report, citing an official, said, “We are not differentiating between an interim or the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. We are negotiating a complete deal. Whatever will be finished, we can package it as an interim deal, and for the rest, talks will continue”.