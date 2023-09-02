Home / Economy / News / India extends coal import mandate to power plants to avoid blackouts

India extends coal import mandate to power plants to avoid blackouts

The decision comes amid surging electricity demand, partly a result of deficient rainfall that's forcing farmers to run irrigation pumps to water their fields, Agarwal said

Bloomberg
Chimneys at the coal-fired NTPC Simhadri thermal power plant in the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, on Sunday, March 20, 2022 | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

India extended a mandate to power plants to import coal until March as the driest August in more than a century pushed electricity demand to a record, putting a strain on supplies of the nation’s main generation fuel. 
 
Plants designed to run on domestic coal have been asked to import 4% of their supplies of the fuel through March to avoid outages, extending an earlier direction to buy from overseas until the end of this month, federal power secretary Pankaj Agarwal said in an interview. 

The decision comes amid surging electricity demand, partly a result of deficient rainfall that’s forcing farmers to run irrigation pumps to water their fields, Agarwal said. Hot weather in most parts of the country is also resulting in the use of cooling appliances, adding to power consumption. Peak electricity demand touched an all-time high on Friday, and has frequently breached records over the past month. 

India typically reports maximum electricity demand during the summer months of April to June, when use of cooling appliances from air-conditioners to industrial chillers boost consumption. 
The country reached peak demand of almost 240 gigawatts on Friday, surpassing the previous record set just a day before, according to data from the Grid Controller of India Ltd. Friday’s was 20% more than the maximum during September last year. 

As a result of the surge in coal demand, stockpiles of the fuel have shrunk rapidly. Power stations are left with just 11 days of inventories, compared with 14 days at the start of June.    

The ministry’s plan to boost stockpiles with seaborne cargoes can potentially reverse a declining trend in imports by power stations amid an increase in rising domestic availability. Spells of cool weather during the summer months also helped soften demand for the fuel that helps produce about 70% of India’s electricity.

Coal imports by power stations during the four months through July dropped 24% from a year earlier, according to data from the power ministry.  

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Deadly heat bakes millions from China to India, raising blackout risks

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

Reddit API protest: 80% of top 5,000 communities are now operational

Govt cuts windfall tax on domestic crude, hikes levy on diesel, ATF export

MGNREGS work demand increases 20% on low August rains, shows data

Ahead of festival season, 54% consumers say they prefer hybrid shopping

India's rice planting grows on higher prices, cotton sowing lags

Inflation to start moderating from Sept onwards, says RBI Guv Das

Topics :India coal importCoal importspower plantsPower blackout

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story