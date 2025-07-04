India eyes foreign copper firms with overseas mining links: Govt report

India on Friday unveiled a series of steps to increase copper output, including encouraging foreign firms to set up smelters and refineries in the country in exchange for state-owned firms investing in their overseas mining operations.

The document, parts of which were first reported by Reuters last week, said India - the world's second-biggest refined copper importer - may have to import 91 per cent-97 per cent of its copper concentrates by 2047.

Despite an estimated 12.2 million metric tonnes of copper resources, only 18 per cent are classified as reserves, highlighting limited domestic availability, according to the document.

The growing need for concentrate imports necessitates diversification of supply and foreign asset acquisitions, the government document said, adding that this underscores an urgent need for strategic intervention to support the sector.