Home / Economy / News / India-US interim trade deal nearly sealed after a week of intense talks

India-US interim trade deal nearly sealed after a week of intense talks

First tranche of bilateral trade pact likely in 2-3 days to avert higher US tariffs

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement
premium
With the 90-day pause on US’ reciprocal tariffs ending on July 9, if a deal between both countries doesn’t materialise by then, India risks a 26% tariff
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After nearly a week of intense negotiations, India and the United States (US) are learnt to have almost finalised an interim trade deal,  mainly focusing on tariff concessions. An announcement is expected over the next two-three days, ahead of the looming expiry of the US’s 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariff deadline, people aware of the matter told Business Standard.
 
Indian officials are also closely studying the US’ trade agreement with Vietnam announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, especially since the South-East Asian nation is a significant regional competitor for India in manufacturing and exports.  
 
The US-Vietnam trade pact grants duty-free access for all American exports to Vietnam while Vietnamese goods entering the US will attract a 20 per cent duty, which is lower than the 46 per cent levy Trump had announced for the country as part of his reciprocal tariff announcement on April 2.
 
With the 90-day pause on US’ reciprocal tariffs ending on July 9, if a deal between both countries doesn’t materialise by then, India risks a 26 per cent tariff on all its exports to what is the country’s biggest market. 
 
Trade negotiators from India and the US are aiming to finalise an ‘early tranche’ deal as part of a broader bilateral trade agreement that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

PM Modi's foreign tour aims to boost cooperation in critical minerals

New businesses drive services sector growth to 10-month high in June: PMI

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt unveils draft policy to boost logistics and exports

Govt may allow GM animal-feed imports from US in proposed trade deal

Topics :US India relations Trade talksIndia trade policytariffsTrump tariffs

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story