PM Modi's foreign tour aims to boost cooperation in critical minerals

On Thursday in Accra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ghanaian President John Mahama agreed to double bilateral trade to $6 billion in the next five years. Officials said a significant share of this increase would come from India increasing its imports of Ghanaian critical minerals.

India is one of the top trading partners of Ghana, the West African country known as Gold Coast until its independence in 1957, for its gold reserves and mineral wealth. Ghana has a surplus trade balance with India, primarily due to huge imports of gold by India, which accounts for over 70 per cent of total imports from Ghana. Modi and Mahama agreed on the need for diversification of the trade basket between the two countries.

In Accra, Modi promised Mahama India’s assistance for Ghana’s agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors. “The leaders discussed several other areas of cooperation, but I think I would like to underline here very importantly the idea of cooperation in the area of critical minerals,” Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in Accra. Not just Ghana, a key objective of the PM’s current foreign tour, his longest in a decade, is to look at increasing cooperation in the imports and processing of critical minerals, including rare earth elements, in three of the remaining four ports of call—Namibia, Argentina, and Brazil. India’s search for sourcing critical minerals, led by the PM, comes in the context of China's coercive tactics, including restricting supply and price manipulation in the sector.

Modi has rarely been out of the country for eight straight days. The current foreign tour is also significant as no Indian PM has visited some of these countries in several decades. Modi's visit to Ghana is the first by an Indian PM in 30 years, to Namibia the first in 27 years, and to Argentina the first in 57 years. The PM's current eight-day, five-nation tour is his longest since July 2015. He visited six countries over eight days from July 6 to 13 in 2015, including Russia for the Brics Summit, and the five Central Asian countries.

In Accra on Wednesday, Ravi said the Ghanaian President had offered India the opportunity to collaborate in harnessing critical minerals with India’s investments and processing capacities. According to Indian officials, in his discussions with Modi, President Mahama mentioned that Ghana has several critical minerals still to be explored and exploited, and welcomed Indian expertise and entrepreneurship in the sector. “We know there are many possibilities here. It requires study. It requires exploration, and then exploitation follows from there,” Ravi said. At the joint press briefing by the two leaders, Modi said Indian companies will cooperate in the exploration and mining of critical minerals.

In Namibia, India’s investments are about $800 million, mostly in mineral resources like zinc and diamond processing. “Namibia is a very resource-rich country. It has natural resources of uranium, copper, cobalt, rare earths in large numbers, lithium, graphite, tantalum, and all of these are of interest to us,” Ravi said on Monday. India’s public sector Khanij Bidesh Limited (KABIL) and National Mineral Development Corporation are actively looking at opportunities in Africa. “In this context, the PM’s visit to both Ghana and Namibia becomes very important,” Ravi had said. P Kumaran, Secretary (East), said the PM’s bilateral visit to Brazil on July 8 will also have mining and critical minerals on the agenda. Modi will visit Argentina on July 4 and 5. On Wednesday, when he left New Delhi, Modi said his discussions with Argentinian President Javier Milei would focus on advancing mutually beneficial cooperation in energy and critical minerals, among other sectors. Argentina holds the world's second-largest shale gas reserves and the fourth-largest shale oil reserves, along with substantial conventional oil and gas deposits. It has rich reserves of critical minerals such as lithium, copper, and other rare earth elements. India’s public sector, Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), has won a few concessions in Argentina since 2024.

Kumaran said Argentina is part of the Lithium Triangle, which comprises Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia, and India is talking to all three of them and also with Peru to try and acquire mining concessions that hold lithium, molybdenum, and other critical minerals. He said that between KABIL and Coal India Limited, the PSUs have picked up four concessions in Argentina in Catamarca province. Indian companies are working with an Argentinian provincial PSU called CAMYEN, partnering to develop these sites and to extract lithium from there, refine it, and then bring it into India for our purposes, he said. In addition, there is also private-sector interest in rare earth minerals in Argentina.