India's first ISP data: Hotels, retail drive services growth in April

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the country's first trial Index of Services Production (ISP), which tracks output across the formal services economy. The data for April 2026 shows that accommodation and food services recorded the strongest annual growth at 37.2 per cent, while retail trade, administrative services, and real estate also posted robust gains.

The new index is expected to become a key high-frequency indicator for India's services sector, much like the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) tracks for manufacturing. Since services account for more than half of India's economic activity, the ISP is expected to provide policymakers, businesses, and investors with a clearer picture of economic momentum.

Hotels, retail, and real estate drive growth The first trial release covers 19 formal service sub-sectors, representing around 60 per cent of the services economy. Out of these, 14 sectors recorded double-digit year-on-year growth in April, highlighting strong momentum across much of the formal services landscape. The fastest-growing sectors were: Accommodation and food services: 37.2 per cent

Retail trade: 30.8 per cent

Administrative and support services: 28.7 per cent

Real estate: 27.7 per cent

Telecommunications: 22.8 per cent Other sectors, including wholesale trade, road transport, warehousing, banking, insurance, IT services, professional services, and arts and recreation, also reported healthy gains.

The growth story had a few exceptions Air transport contracted 13.9 per cent in April compared with the same month last year, while railway transport slipped 0.4 per cent. Reports suggest the sharp decline in air transport could be linked to elevated airfares amid higher aviation fuel costs following tensions in West Asia. ALSO READ: What is the Index of Services Production and why does it matter? Meanwhile, water transport, postal and courier services, and information and broadcasting continued to expand at a moderate pace. How the index will evolve The ISP is currently being released as a trial series as the government fine-tunes its methodology before introducing a full-fledged services production index.