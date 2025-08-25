India's $695 billion reserves can cover 11 months of exports: RBI Governor

“We have very robust foreign exchange reserves, $695 billion as per the latest figures that are available with us, sufficient to cover 11 months of merchandise exports," he said. It must be noted that the RBI typically benchmarks forex reserves against imports, not exports. The governor further explained, "This has been all possible because of very strong and prudent fiscal and monetary policies followed by the government and the various regulators over the last few years. Structural reforms, massive upscaling of both physical and digital infrastructure, improved governance and enhanced productivity and competitiveness.”

RBI MPC to continue focus on inflation, growth

Malhotra stressed that the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue to focus on keeping inflation under control while supporting growth.

“The MPC will continue to focus on price stability while keeping in view the objective of growth. Supply-side measures and monetary policy have helped contain CPI inflation. Stringent regulations may impede economic growth, and rules have been relaxed when the context demanded,” he said.

Malhotra described the global environment as uncertain, citing trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions.