India gets a foot in Europe's footwear supply-chain door after trade pact

From German sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma to France’s lifestyle brand Kickers and Denmark’s ECCO, almost all European footwear and leather majors may soon turn to India not just as a consumption market but also as a sustainable sourcing base, driven by the proposed trade deal.

According to industry sources, major brands such as Kickers, ECCO, and Adidas are already in the process of increasing their sourcing from India. Indian exporters will have an advantage over competitors such as Vietnam and Indonesia, as duties will come down from 8 per cent for leather and 17 per cent for non-leather products to zero. Around 85 per cent of the European market is in the non-leather segment.