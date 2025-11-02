India taps IISc as centre of excellence to boost critical minerals research

India’s Ministry of Mines has recognised the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, as one of the Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the ₹16,300-crore National Critical Minerals Mission, an initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s self-reliance in minerals essential for clean energy, defence, and advanced technologies.

How will IISc’s new centre strengthen India’s minerals research?

The newly established CoE at IISc will set up an Integrated Critical Minerals Research and Development Facility covering the entire value chain — from exploration and extraction to processing and recycling. It will design modular pilot-scale plants using indigenous processes and equipment technologies to reduce import dependence and promote sustainable growth. The CoE will also collaborate with industry partners through IISc’s Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) to translate research into scalable industrial solutions.

“This milestone marks a decisive step toward building India’s indigenous capabilities in the critical-mineral value chain — from exploration to processing and recycling,” said Omprakash Subbarao, CEO, FSID CORE at IISc. “By catalysing industry-academia partnerships and deploying pilot-scale innovations at IISc, we aim to strengthen our strategic autonomy, support the energy transition, and enable advanced-technology ecosystems.” What sustainable innovations will IISc pioneer in recycling? IISc will pioneer a greener lithium-ion battery recycling process, offering a sustainable alternative to the conventional black-mass route currently exported due to inefficient recovery systems. To support India’s Green Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Mission, the Institute will also recycle platinum group elements (PGEs) from spent auto catalysts, targeting up to 90 per cent recovery efficiency through high-throughput systems integrated with PGE separation and purification technologies.

Why is indigenous R&D crucial for critical minerals? Given the volatility in global supply chains, India’s reliance on imported rare earths and strategic minerals underscores the urgency of developing domestic R&D capabilities. From toys to satellites, critical minerals underpin modern manufacturing and innovation. While India has built strong capabilities in semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and mobility, sustained progress depends on advancing core material technologies within the country. How will IISc enable circular value chains in key materials? IISc also aims to reduce dependence on imported tungsten carbide by developing a direct carbide recycling route, enabling end-of-life carbide tools to be reused with minimal energy input. In parallel, the Institute is partnering with industry to recover rare-earth oxides from mineral-processing tailings, thereby establishing circular value chains in critical materials.