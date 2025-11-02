Home / Economy / News / India taps IISc as centre of excellence to boost critical minerals research

India taps IISc as centre of excellence to boost critical minerals research

The Ministry of Mines has chosen IISc Bengaluru as a key hub for research and innovation in critical minerals, strengthening India's self-reliance in clean energy, defence, and advanced technologies.

IISC Banglore, Indian institute of Science
premium
IISc will pioneer a greener lithium-ion battery recycling process, offering a sustainable alternative to the conventional black-mass route currently exported due to inefficient recovery systems. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s Ministry of Mines has recognised the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, as one of the Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the ₹16,300-crore National Critical Minerals Mission, an initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s self-reliance in minerals essential for clean energy, defence, and advanced technologies.
 
How will IISc’s new centre strengthen India’s minerals research?
 
The newly established CoE at IISc will set up an Integrated Critical Minerals Research and Development Facility covering the entire value chain — from exploration and extraction to processing and recycling. It will design modular pilot-scale plants using indigenous processes and equipment technologies to reduce import dependence and promote sustainable growth. The CoE will also collaborate with industry partners through IISc’s Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) to translate research into scalable industrial solutions.
 
“This milestone marks a decisive step toward building India’s indigenous capabilities in the critical-mineral value chain — from exploration to processing and recycling,” said Omprakash Subbarao, CEO, FSID CORE at IISc. “By catalysing industry-academia partnerships and deploying pilot-scale innovations at IISc, we aim to strengthen our strategic autonomy, support the energy transition, and enable advanced-technology ecosystems.”
 
What sustainable innovations will IISc pioneer in recycling?
 
IISc will pioneer a greener lithium-ion battery recycling process, offering a sustainable alternative to the conventional black-mass route currently exported due to inefficient recovery systems. To support India’s Green Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Mission, the Institute will also recycle platinum group elements (PGEs) from spent auto catalysts, targeting up to 90 per cent recovery efficiency through high-throughput systems integrated with PGE separation and purification technologies.
 
Why is indigenous R&D crucial for critical minerals?
 
Given the volatility in global supply chains, India’s reliance on imported rare earths and strategic minerals underscores the urgency of developing domestic R&D capabilities. From toys to satellites, critical minerals underpin modern manufacturing and innovation. While India has built strong capabilities in semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and mobility, sustained progress depends on advancing core material technologies within the country.
 
How will IISc enable circular value chains in key materials?
 
IISc also aims to reduce dependence on imported tungsten carbide by developing a direct carbide recycling route, enabling end-of-life carbide tools to be reused with minimal energy input. In parallel, the Institute is partnering with industry to recover rare-earth oxides from mineral-processing tailings, thereby establishing circular value chains in critical materials.
 
What did the recent ecosystem summit highlight?
 
Earlier this month, IISc hosted an Ecosystem Summit on “Building a Resilient Critical Mineral Supply Chain”, bringing together Piyush Goyal, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, along with senior government officials, industry leaders, and researchers. The event underscored the government’s thrust on R&D-led innovation and IISc’s pivotal role in advancing India’s strategic mineral preparedness.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mauritius looking to revive rice ties with India to ease out Pakistan

Untapped mines could save India $100 bn in imports annually: CSEP study

Govt seeks views on allowing FDI in inventory-based e-commerce for exports

Accessibility isn't charity, it's India's $1 trn GDP booster: Sminu Jindal

GST net revenues inch up 0.6% in October; refunds jump nearly 40%

Topics :IIScmineral sectorMining industry

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story