Home / Economy / News / India in a sweet spot as rift between West, China grows: Economist

India in a sweet spot as rift between West, China grows: Economist

According to Basu, among the many nations that became independent in the last century, India stood out for its democracy, free media and secularism

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India is in a sweet spot globally given the growing rift between Western nations and China, eminent economist Kaushik Basu has said and expressed hope that the country will hold out on three pillars -- democracy, free media and secularism -- which made India special.

Basu, currently a professor of economics at Cornell University, said that these three pillars are particularly needed now with all the post-Covid economic and social uncertainties that the world is going through.

"Given the growing rift between Western nations and China, India is in a sweet spot, globally," Cornell University said in a statement quoting Basu.

According to Basu, among the many nations that became independent in the last century, India stood out for its democracy, free media and secularism.

"They provide foundations for economic growth. One hopes that the nation will have the wisdom to hold on to these political pillars which made India special," he said.

A major conference on the Indian economy will be organised at Cornell University on October 13-14.

Apart from the regular academic talks, there will be public lectures by founder of Infosys Limited Narayana Murthy and former CII President Naushad Forbes.

Also Read

India facing threat to secularism, PM going against Constitution: TN CM

Publish books presenting India's journey as 'oldest democracy': Om Birla

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Culture of democracy

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

India GDP: Cricket World Cup economic boost is threatened by taxes

Govt increases advertisement rates for FM radio stations after 8 yrs

Primary energy demand in India will more than double by 2045: Opec

Topics :India economyIndiaChina

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story