Home / Economy / News / India Inc's revenue growth weakest since September 2021: CRISIL report

India Inc's revenue growth weakest since September 2021: CRISIL report

The report is based on an analysis of 350 companies which exclude financial services and oil and gas sectors firms

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Inc is likely to log 4-6 per cent revenue growth in the January-March quarter of 2023-24, marking the slowest quarterly growth since recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic which began in September 2021, said a Crisil report.

The report is based on an analysis of 350 companies which exclude financial services and oil and gas sectors firms.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The moderation follows stronger growth in previous years, the report said, adding "among the 47 sectors monitored by CRISIL, only 12 are expected to have clocked an improvement in revenue growth both sequentially and on-year for the quarter."

Consumer discretionary products and services are expected to have led the show in the January-March quarter.

Among discretionary products, the automobiles sector was steered by healthy growth in passenger vehicles on the back of higher volumes and price hikes in the past year.
 

The organised retail sector, the report said, grew for the thirteenth quarter in a row, on healthy urban demand. Discretionary services, such as airlines and hotels benefited from MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), weddings and rebound in corporate travel.

On the other hand, it said, revenue from construction-linked sectors is expected to have grown at a tepid pace, essentially on account of a high base of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 that saw construction companies achieving their highest quarterly revenue.

The report further said that the cement sector, despite steady demand momentum during the quarter, recorded moderate revenue growth as prices remained under pressure amid higher supply and intense competition.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

Many countries bouncing back from Covid-19 but poorest are not: UN report

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

Increasing global uncertainties may impact demand, India's exports: FIEO

Export figures for FY04, FY14, and FY24 show interesting trends

Pension scheme for unorganised sector logs 5 mn subscribers in 5 years

Education, wealth likely to explain fertility rates better than religion

Need to be watchful about steel imports amid surge, says T V Narendran

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India IncIndia Inc earningsPassenger VehiclesRetail sector

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story