Home / Economy / News / India inflation likely cooled to nearly 6 year low in April: Poll

India inflation likely cooled to nearly 6 year low in April: Poll

Intense heatwaves this summer did little to affect a robust harvest, offering much-needed relief to many Indian households which allocate a significant portion of their budgets to food

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation
Survey medians suggested prices rose at the slowest pace since mid-2019 last month | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian consumer inflation likely eased to a near six-year low in April after a further moderation of food price rises, keeping it below the Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent medium-term target for a third straight month, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Intense heatwaves this summer did little to affect a robust harvest, offering much-needed relief to many Indian households which allocate a significant portion of their budgets to food.

Food prices account for nearly half of the consumer price basket.

ALSO READ: Retail inflation slid further to 3% in Apr; easing room for RBI rate cut

The May 5-8 Reuters poll of 43 economists suggested inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), fell to 3.27 per cent in April from 3.34 per cent in March.

Forecasts for the inflation data ranged between 2.8 per cent to 4.0 per cent. Due to a government holiday on Monday, it announced that April's CPI data would be released on Tuesday at 1030 GMT.

Survey medians suggested prices rose at the slowest pace since mid-2019 last month.

Also Read

India's April inflation sees near six-year low on easing food prices: Poll

As inflation pinches, govt mulls reducing food weighting in CPI. Here's why

Yes Bank shares rally 9% as SMBC agrees to buy 20% stake for ₹13,482 crore

Bitcoin consolidates near $104k, eyes $115k; ETH slips below $2,500

Bank shares in focus: SBI, IOB, Axis, HDFC Bank rally up to 5%; here's why

"The slight decline we will see is because food inflation continues to ease on a month-on-month basis. Vegetable prices, pulses, cereals ... even fruits declined," Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said.

ALSO READ: Consider inflation while providing aid to farmers, says VP Dhankhar

"The fact is we are in April, and you're entering the summer months. The expectation is seasonally you should see a pick-up in vegetable prices, but for now we're not seeing that."

A separate Reuters poll conducted last month suggested inflation would average 4.0 per cent this fiscal year, in line with the RBI's projection.

Meanwhile, the price of gold - a prized commodity in India - rose around 5.0 per cent in April as investors sought a safe haven from global trade tensions, offsetting the sharp slowdown in headline inflation observed over the past few months.

With inflation predicted to stay subdued, the RBI has more room to cut interest rates to support a slowing economy.

Early predictions of above-average monsoon rains this year have raised expectations of stronger agricultural output and higher rural demand in a largely agriculture-dependent economy.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is a better gauge of domestic demand, was expected to have moderated to 4.0 per cent year-on-year in April, down from the 4.1 per cent estimated by economists in a April survey, the latest poll found.

ALSO READ: RBI launches 3 surveys for inflation, consumer confidence, policy input

The Indian statistics agency does not publish core inflation data.

Wholesale price index-based inflation is expected to have eased to 1.76 per cent last month, down from 2.05 per cent in March, the survey also showed.

(Reporting by Pranoy Krishna; Polling by Susobhan Sarkar, Rahul Trivedi and Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Rachna Uppal)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, EU to hold next round of FTA talks from Monday for early conclusion

Trade deal with India may take time: US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick

Premium

Statsguru: India-UK FTA set to boost British investment prospects

Premium

India, UK deal in time of US trade talks: Long-pending FTA finally sealed

No duty cuts on UK wines in India FTA; limited relief for British beer

Topics :Consumer Price Index inflationIndia's consumer inflationIndian Inflation

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story