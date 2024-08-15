India leading G20 in green growth, climate action: PM Narendra Modi

Highlighting the efforts of his government towards planning for climate action and green growth, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is the only country in the G20 grouping that has achieved its climate change target ahead of the deadline.

“I wish to highlight the achievements of my countrymen. What the G20 nations could not accomplish, our citizens have achieved. If any G20 country has met its Paris Accord targets ahead of time, it is only my country, my Bharat,” Modi said in his Independence Day speech. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP (the amount of greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP) by 33 per cent between 2005 and 2019. This was India’s first nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement in 2015 at the COP21.

The Centre claimed this target has been achieved 11 years in advance. Under the same NDC, India has also achieved its target of adding non-fossil fuel energy sources which includes renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydro power, green fuels such as ethanol and green hydrogen.

“In the renewable energy sector we have surpassed our set target. The target which we had set for renewable energy by 2030 was completed in 2021-22. We had talked about 20 percent blending in ethanol, that as well we have completed five years ahead of time,” the PM said.

The Centre's ethanol blending programme has been a major success for petrol, with E20 petrol (petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol) now selling at more than 1,900 pumps across the country.

The PM said the country is aiming to become a global hub through the Green Hydrogen Mission.

Policies have been rapidly formulated, and their implementation is progressing swiftly. Bharat is committed to advancing green hydrogen as a new energy source, he said.

Last year, the Union Cabinet last year approved an initial outlay of Rs 19,500 crore for the National Hydrogen Mission, which was launched by the Prime Minister in his speech on the 75th Independence Day in 2021.

The mission will have four components which would aim to enhance the domestic production of green hydrogen and promote manufacturing of electrolysers – a key component for making green hydrogen. The initial target is to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually.

The PM said these sectors that will drive green growth will also create green jobs.

“These efforts address concerns about climate change and global warming, while also opening up significant opportunities for green jobs. Thus, as the importance of green jobs expands in the near future, to seize this opportunity and provide employment for our youngsters, we must focus on promoting and expanding the green job sector,” he added.