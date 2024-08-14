Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India's July palm imports surge, near one-year high on festive demand

India's July palm imports surge, near one-year high on festive demand

India's palm oil imports rose more than 37 per cent in July from previous month to about 1.1 million metric tonnes, highest since Aug 2023 and in line with traders' estimates, SEA of India said

Palm Oil, India Palm Oil,
Total vegetable oil imports jumped 22.2 per cent in July to 1.9 million tonnes | Image: Wikimedia commons
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's palm oil imports reached a seasonal high of 1.081 million tonne in July, leading to port congestion and berthing delays of 8-10 days, industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) said on Wednesday.

The imports were marginally lower than 1.086 million tonne in July 2023. Palm oil made up 57 per cent of the total vegetable oil imports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Total vegetable oil imports stood at 18.95 lakh tonne in July, up from 1771 million tonne a year ago, SEA said in a statement.

The oil year runs from November to October. India is the world's largest importer and consumer of vegetable oils.

SEA said the 20 per cent surge in imports in the third quarter(May-July), was driven by expectations for the upcoming festive season. This led to congestion at Kandla port, with berthing delays of 8-10 day.

According to SEA data, RBD palmolein imports fell to 136,000 tonne from 237,000 tonne year-on-year in July 2024. Crude palm oil imports rose to 936,000 tonne from 841,000 tonne, while crude palm kernel oil increased to 8,001 tonne from 7,457 tonne.

More From This Section

WPI inflation cools to 3-month low of 2.04% in July as food prices decline

Premium

Regional Rural Banks losing ground to private banks amid tech challenges

Premium

Govt likely to extend import regime for laptops, IT hardware products

Eighth Economic Census likely next year; data for seventh awaited

Results of first-ever service sector annual survey to be out by year-end


Among soft oils, sunflower oil imports rose to 366,000 tonne from 327,000 tonne. Soyabean oil imports were at 391,000 tonne as against 342,000 tonne in July 2023.

Total edible oil imports in July increased to 1.840 million tonne from 1.755 million tonne year-on-year, while non-edible oils were at 55,014 tonne as against 15,999 tonne.

Edible oil stocks as of August 1 were estimated at 2.9 million tonne, attributed to July's high imports.

For the first nine months of the current oil year, total vegetable oil imports were 12.124 million tonne, slightly below 12.254 million tonne in the same period last year.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's July edible oil imports to surge to record on robust palm buying

Malaysia urges India to ease rice, sugar export curbs amid supply concerns

Premium

Why Indians might find it difficult to cut down on their palm oil demand?

Palm oil dips on stronger ringgit, prospects of lower India purchases

January crude imports hit 21-month high due to strong Industrial demand

Topics :Palm oil importsoil tradeIndia oil importsIndia oil importpalm oil import

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story