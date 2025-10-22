India-led solar project powers 12 public buildings in 10 Pacific nations

India, in collaboration with the United Nations, has extended green energy solutions to 10 Pacific island nations by providing solar power to 12 public buildings, the Indian mission to the UN has said.

The initiative was implemented under the $ 150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in a social media post on Tuesday said the Fund is "offering green solutions".

"Solar energy has been provided to 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations. 74 local technicians have been imparted training under the project," it said.

The United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) in a social media post said the project has trained 74 local technicians, benefiting over 16,500 people and helping avoid nearly 9,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over 25 years.