Home / Economy / News / India-led solar project powers 12 public buildings in 10 Pacific nations

India-led solar project powers 12 public buildings in 10 Pacific nations

The initiative was implemented under the $ 150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund

Shadow over SunEdison India's solar projects
The India-supported initiative, the website noted, has also helped Fiji to introduce solar energy to power its State House.
Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India, in collaboration with the United Nations, has extended green energy solutions to 10 Pacific island nations by providing solar power to 12 public buildings, the Indian mission to the UN has said.

The initiative was implemented under the $ 150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in a social media post on Tuesday said the Fund is "offering green solutions".

"Solar energy has been provided to 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations. 74 local technicians have been imparted training under the project," it said.

The United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) in a social media post said the project has trained 74 local technicians, benefiting over 16,500 people and helping avoid nearly 9,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over 25 years.

The UNOSSC on its website underlined that the Fund has played a pivotal role in supporting clean energy interventions across the developing world, particularly in countries with limited access to renewable energy resources.

Citing an example, it said the Fund has improved "access to water through the installation of solar pumping systems" in Haiti, which expanded access to solar energy in rural and underserved communities, "benefiting over 40,000 people".

The India-supported initiative, the website noted, has also helped Fiji to introduce solar energy to power its State House.

Established in 2017, the Fund is supported and led by the Government of India and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Asia raises toast to Indian teas, offsets export losses to Russia, US

Trump claims PM Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil

Made-in-India boost: Diwali sales skyrocket to record ₹5.4 trillion

Corporate profits up nearly threefold since pandemic: RBI's bulletin

Premium

Samvat 2082: Rupee, bond trajectories rest on RBI rate cut, US trade talk

Topics :solar plantrenewable enrgysolar projects

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story