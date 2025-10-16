Trump claims PM Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that PM Narendra Modi has assured him that India will stop buying oil from Russia, a move he described as “a big step” in Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had previously expressed dissatisfaction with India’s oil purchases from Russia. “So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing,” Trump said.

Trump noted that India could not “immediately” halt the shipments, describing the shift as “a little bit of a process,” but added that the transition “will be over soon.” Part of diplomatic push to cut Russia's revenue Trump said PM Modi’s assurance was part of a wider diplomatic push to cut off Moscow’s energy revenue amid Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine. He underscored that ending India’s oil trade with Russia would bolster international efforts to end the conflict. “Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” Trump said, adding that pressuring Beijing would be “relatively easy compared to what we just did over the last week in the Middle East.”

ALSO READ: India-Pak going to live very nicely together: Trump at Gaza Peace Summit Trump also reiterated his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war. “All we want from President Putin is to stop this, stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians because he’s killing a lot of Russians,” he said. ‘Modi loves Trump,’ says US President When asked whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump responded affirmatively. “Yeah, sure. He’s (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship,” he said, reported ANI. He also referred to the recent meeting between his new pick for Indian ambassador, Sergio Gor, and PM Modi, saying he was pleased with the interaction. “I think they were great... Modi is a great man. He (Sergio Gor) told me that he (PM Modi) loves Trump,” Trump was quoted as saying by ANI.