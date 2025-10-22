West Asia raises toast to Indian teas, offsets export losses to Russia, US

Iran and Iraq have emerged as the key drivers of India’s tea exports during the first eight months of the ongoing calendar year, offsetting a decline in shipments to major markets like Russia. The latest data from Tea Board of India shows that Iraq was the top buyer of Indian tea at 35.94 million kg (mkg) during the period between January-August this year, against 30.99 mkg in the same period last year. Export to Iran rose to 6.39 mkg against 6.30 mkg last year. However, exporters point out that teas to Iran were mostly routed through Dubai, the largest trading hub.

Numbers show that exports to the UAE during January to August 2025 soared to 31.23 mkg as against 28.22 mkg in January to August of 2024. Anshuman Kanoria, chairman, Indian Tea Exporters Association said, Iran and Iraq were single-handedly driving overall exports. “Whatever we are losing in other markets is being offset by these markets… the demand is huge.” Hits and misses Tea export to Russia -- traditionally a key market for Indian teas -- has dropped. From 26.92 mkg in the first eight months of 2024, it fell to 20.84 mkg this year during the same period. Most of that drop was likely to be on account of CTC.

Anish Bhansali, director at export house Bhansali and Company, said exports to Russia have fallen sharply due to the ongoing war and the influx of Kenyan CTC teas into the Russian market. “But demand for orthodox varieties remains strong in West Asian markets such as Iran and Iraq. Volumes to Iraq are rising, and while there are some payment registration issues in Iran, overall demand remains on a good wicket,” he added. Mohit Agarwal, director of Asian Tea Company, said that there’s been a drop in volumes to the EU and the US. “But Iraq and Iran recorded strong gains. A peace deal in the Israel-Gaza conflict would also indirectly boost Indian tea exports, as it would lift overall sentiment in West Asia.”

The 50 per cent tariff in the US is also weighing on shipments. “With such a duty structure, it’s difficult for anyone to sustain exports. Once buyers shift away, it takes a long time to regain their business,” Dipak Shah, chairman of the South India Tea Exporters Association, said. Data shows that tea exports to the US during January-August 2025 were at 10.57 mkg, compared to 11.37 mkg in the previous year. Orthodox teas leading the charge The driving factor this year has been orthodox tea, which is seeing strong exports, Sumit Jhunjhunwala, vice president at ICRA, said.

“From January to June, India exported a total of 125 mkg, similar to the same period last year. However, the mix has shifted -- CTC fell from 56 mkg to 53 mkg, while orthodox rose from 50 mkg to 57 mkg. This change in mix is reflected in the pricing across different segments,” he added. Data from Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) showed that the average price of orthodox leaf this season at Kolkata auctions was ₹299.49 per kg compared to ₹312.49 per kg in the previous year. J Kalyana Sundaram, secretary, CTTA, said that the quantity of orthodox teas sold at the auctions this year was about 10 mkg higher than last year. “There is more demand for orthodox so the sales are higher,” he said.

Himanshu Shah, chairman, M K Shah Exporters, one of the largest producers and exporters of orthodox tea in India, said, “Orthodox market was witnessing good demand so far and was likely to remain at this level for the next few weeks.” However, Dipak Shah noted that even though Iraq had emerged as a promising market, most orders were government contracts for medium teas. “The challenge is that losing a single contract can mean a significant drop in volumes.” Overall, tea exports from India during January-August this year were at 174.42 mkg against 170.63 mkg last year. Significant gains were made in China also with exports at 9.64 mkg compared to 3.31 mkg last year.

And according to Kanoria, China holds the greatest market potential. KEY TEA EXPORT DESTINATIONS January-August 2025 (mkg)* January-August 2024 (mkg) Russia 20.84 26.92 UAE 31.23 28.22 Iraq 35.94 30.99 Total tea exports January-August 2025*:174.42 mkg January-August 2024:170.63 mkg