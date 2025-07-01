Manufacturing hits 14-month high in June, helped by export surge: Survey

India’s manufacturing activity grew to a 14-month high in June, marked by “one of the fastest increases” in exports and record upturn in employment, said a private survey on Tuesday.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.4 in June from 57.6 in May. A figure above 50 denotes expansion in activity while below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 48th month running.

“Companies also welcomed one of the fastest increases in external orders in over 20 years of survey history. Goods producers lifted input buying to the greatest extent in 14 months, which supported a further expansion in stocks of purchases," said the survey.