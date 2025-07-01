Home / Economy / News / India a 'strategic ally', trade deal to be finalised soon: White House

India a 'strategic ally', trade deal to be finalised soon: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the special relationship that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share

Trump, Modi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US considers India a "strategic ally" in the Indo-Pacific region and a trade deal between both the countries will be finalised soon,  White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday (IST).
 
At a press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump administration is finalising the agreements for the trade deal. "Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our secretary of commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India," she said in response to a question by news agency ANI.
 
Leavitt also highlighted the strong relationship that Trump shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked how the US views China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Leavitt said, "India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that."
 
The White House press secretary's remark comes days after US President Donald Trump said that a "very big deal" with India will follow soon. "Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'Do you really have anybody of any interest?' Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We have one coming up, maybe with India. A very big one, where we're going to open up India," he said, adding that the US was seeking "full trade barrier dropping" along with greater access to the Indian market. 
 
On July 9, the reciprocal tariffs announced by Trump are going to come into effect. While many nations have tried negotiating deals with the US, only the UK and China have been able to secure a deal so far. 
 
The Centre also seems ready to push for a mutually beneficial deal with the US. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a conversation with Financial Express, confirmed the same. She said that India is not averse to finalising a comprehensive trade pact with the US, provided the nation’s core concerns, especially regarding farmers and livestock producers, are respected. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹58.50; new rate effective today

Premium

US crude oil exports jump in hope for India as trade treaty deadline nears

Premium

India firm on agriculture as US trade discussions enter crucial stage

EAC-PM chair flags comparability issue in latest consumption surveys

Premium

Centre to issue new framework to expand GCCs beyond metro cities

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiUS India relations Trump tariffsBS Web ReportsIndo-Pacific

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story