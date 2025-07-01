India a 'strategic ally', trade deal to be finalised soon: White House

The US considers India a "strategic ally" in the Indo-Pacific region and a trade deal between both the countries will be finalised soon, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday (IST).

At a press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump administration is finalising the agreements for the trade deal. "Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our secretary of commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India," she said in response to a question by news agency ANI.