Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India emerging as key hub for data centres, chip manufacturing: Moody's

India emerging as key hub for data centres, chip manufacturing: Moody's

In its report titled AI Is Beating the Odds, Moody's Analytics said at a time when cross-border investment is slowing and global trade is fracturing

Moody's

"Even though trade and geopolitical tensions are knocking economies, soaring AI demand is outpacing supply. To close the gap, global investors are pouring capital into data centres and semiconductor projects," it said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Developed and emerging economies in East and Southeast Asia are key targets for AI investments, with India, Singapore and Malaysia rapidly establishing themselves as prime destinations for data centre projects or chip manufacturing, Moody's Analytics said on Wednesday.

In its report titled AI Is Beating the Odds, Moody's Analytics said at a time when cross-border investment is slowing and global trade is fracturing, spending on artificial intelligence (AI) is powering against the current.

"Even though trade and geopolitical tensions are knocking economies, soaring AI demand is outpacing supply. To close the gap, global investors are pouring capital into data centres and semiconductor projects," it said.

 

The report further said that the US share of outbound AI investment outpaces its inbound share, a sign that US tech giants are expanding their global footprint.

"Developed and emerging economies in East and Southeast Asia are key destinations. In particular, India, Singapore and Malaysia are rapidly establishing themselves as prime destinations for data centre projects or chip manufacturing. These markets offer cost advantages, growing demand and supportive policies for tech investment," Moody's Analytics said.

India's growing economy and digital talent pool make it an attractive location for data centre providers and chip production, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumsenior citizens, elderly

Realty firms eye senior living as rising demand reshapes home market

Charanjot Singh Nanda, Charanjot Singh

ICAI to complete IndusInd, Gensol review in 6 months: Charanjot Singh Nanda

pharma, medicine

Pharma majors turn to acquisitions as cash stockpile hits ₹49,000 crore

cement, cement sector

India's cement production sees yearly gain, but monthly drop in April 2025

battery

Govt's 2nd VGF boosts battery energy storage systems development: IESA

Topics : Artificial intelligence Moodys Moody's report Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon