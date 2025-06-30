Home / Economy / News / EAC-PM chair flags comparability issue in latest consumption surveys

S Mahendra Dev says recent HCES lacks comparability with previous surveys due to design changes and suggests pilot-stage testing should have included comparability checks

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
The latest annual editions of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) released recently have comparability issues with previous iterations of the survey, remarked S Mahendra Dev, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), on Monday.
 
He added that a comparability test should have been conducted during the pilot stage itself to address these concerns.
 
"Earlier questionnaires would take around two-and-a-half to three hours to collate responses. By the end of it, a sort of fatigue used to set in, which would make recalling non-food expenditure difficult. Whereas now there are multiple visits to a single household lasting 45–50 minutes. This makes recalling easier. Hence, there should have been some sort of comparability tests done during the pilot studies," Dev said at the launch of the book 75 Years of the Indian National Sample Surveys, authored by G C Manna, former director general of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
 
The National Statistical Office (NSO) released results for two annual HCES editions in 2024, after a gap of more than 11 years. 
 
Dev further acknowledged the problem of underestimation of female labour force participation in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and suggested that more probing questions should be asked while conducting the survey.
 
Also speaking at the event, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Secretary Saurabh Garg said that the focus of the upcoming 81st and 82nd rounds of the National Sample Survey (NSS) would be to address data gaps important for the country’s economic growth.
 
"For example, we are planning a survey on estimating common property resources in urban areas. Also, we are focussing extensively on using administrative data as well, for which we have come up with standards," Garg added.
 

Topics :SurveyHouseholdsconsumption

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

