India's massive $500 billion US import ambition raises scepticism: Experts

India's stated intention to buy $500 billion of US goods over five years under a trade deal is drawing scepticism, with economists warning it could distort commercial procurement and sharply reshape New Delhi's trade balance.

US President Donald Trump last week said he will slash tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent , sparking relief in India. But he asked New Delhi to more than double its annual imports of US goods in return.

Bilateral trade was $132 billion in 2024-25, with a roughly $41 billion surplus in India's favour.

Trade experts and economists questioned whether $100 billion a year in imports was feasible without an explicit policy push that steers companies towards American suppliers.

"The math doesn't add up," said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global, calling the target more "aspirational than realistic". A joint statement issued by the two nations said India intends to buy $500 billion of US goods - language that stops short of a binding commitment. But Trump has shown little patience with countries that fall short, including a late-January move to raise tariffs on some South Korean â€‹goods back to 25 per cent from 15 per cent after saying Seoul failed to legislate an earlier deal. India aims to step up procurement of oil, gas, coking coal and aircraft from the US, both nations said in the joint statement.

Arora cautioned such targets can imply a government nudge to private airline and corporate sourcing decisions, which may be inefficient. While India has cited large Boeing orders as part of the plan, some analysts say firms could still favour Airbus if commercial terms are better. Indian markets steadied after staging an initial relief rally, but economists â€‹said investors appear wary of the $500 billion headline. "The markets seem to be treating the $500 billion purchase intention with a degree of scepticism," said Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ. INDIA'S BIGGEST MARKET The US is India's top export destination, accounting for nearly a fifth of the Asian nation's entire shipments in the fiscal year 2024-25.