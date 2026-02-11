Associate Sponsors

India's outbound FDI moderates to $3.42 billion in January, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI stands at $3.42 billion in January 2026, easing from December levels, with equity, loans and guarantees showing mixed trends

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 PM IST
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at $3.42 billion in January 2026, compared with $3.44 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it was down from $4.07 billion in December 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.52 billion in January from $1.75 billion a year ago. It was also lower than $1.98 billion in December 2025.
 
Debt (loans) rose to $461.94 million in January this year from $316.46 million in the same month last year. However, it was lower than $565.32 million recorded in December 2025. Guarantees for overseas units were at $1.43 billion in January compared with $1.37 billion a year ago and were lower than $1.57 billion in December 2025.
 
Data on key investments by companies showed Interglobe Aviation Ltd committed an equity infusion of $188.63 million in its wholly owned subsidiary — Interglobe Aviation Financial Service in IFSC GIFT City. Apart from the equity investment, the company has also committed loans worth $48.64 million and guarantees worth $65.57 million. Kiri Industries Ltd infused $167.47 million in the form of equity for its wholly owned subsidiary Claronex Holdings Pte Ltd.
 
Varun Beverages has committed $167.85 million in guarantees for its joint venture in South America — The Beverage Company Proprietary Ltd. Another entity, Sanmar Group International Ltd, has committed $129.45 million for its wholly owned subsidiary in Switzerland — Sanmar Overseas Investments OG.
 
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

