India's outbound FDI moderates to $3.42 billion in January, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at $3.42 billion in January 2026, compared with $3.44 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it was down from $4.07 billion in December 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.52 billion in January from $1.75 billion a year ago. It was also lower than $1.98 billion in December 2025.

Debt (loans) rose to $461.94 million in January this year from $316.46 million in the same month last year. However, it was lower than $565.32 million recorded in December 2025. Guarantees for overseas units were at $1.43 billion in January compared with $1.37 billion a year ago and were lower than $1.57 billion in December 2025.