India set for mega investment boom in CCUS, but scale remains a challenge

Other experts believe the budgetary allocation for building CCUS infrastructure is a welcome move, particularly for sectors like power, steel, cement, refineries, and chemicals. "However, the specific incentive mechanism structure and global technology collaborations would be key monitorables to fast-track investments in this space," said Pranav Master, senior practice leader and director, Crisil Intelligence.

Globally, including projects in the US, operational plants capture carbon in a range between 1 MT and 2 MT in a year. The ExxonMobil Shute Creek facility in the US, the world's largest, operates at 6–7 mtpa capacity. From a cost perspective, the IOCL refinery project has one of the lowest capture costs at scale, around $30 per tonne, or roughly ₹2,500 per tonne, according to Mukherjee. Broadly, the capex required for setting up CCUS projects depends on the sector and the nature of emissions. In India, setting up 1 MT per annum of CO₂ capture capacity is likely to require around ₹900 crore–Rs 1,000 crore. This can be lower in some cases, such as coal gasification, and higher in others.